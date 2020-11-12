Biswajit Daimary quits BPF, likely to join BJP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Senior Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader and Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary resigned as the working president of the BPF on Wednesday ahead of the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) slated on the first part of December.

Daimary submitted his resignation letter to BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary on Wednesday. He is likely to join the BJP.

“Having been a member of the BPF from the date of its inception, it is now time for me to move on,” said Daimary in his resignation letter.

“While my purposes remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within the party,” he said in the letter.

While addressing the media in Guwahati, he also announced that he will resign from the Rajya Sabha after completing the responsibilities he undertook as an MP.

According to reports, the BJP is likely to field Daimary as the CEM candidate in the forthcoming BTC elections.

“As per procedure I would leave BPF keeping in mind the allied parties like AGP and the BJP which had supported election to the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

On questions of reasons for his decision to leave the party, he said that differences of opinions with the party have forced him to do so.

“There are several reasons. While the BTR Agreement was meant to serve the community better, BPF is discarding it. As I intend to work for my people and community in general, I believe it has become difficult to work for me staying inside BPF,” Daimary said.