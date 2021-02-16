Biswajit Daimary to be BJP’s RS candidate

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced Biswajit Daimary as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 1.

Daimary has collected the nomination papers for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from the returning officer on Thursday.

The election will be held to fill up a vacant seat for the Upper House from Assam. However, the seat was vacated by Daimary himself, who switched from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) to the BJP ahead of the polls in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in December last.

As per a notification issued, the last date for filing the nomination is February 18 and the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on February 19.

The polls will be held on March 1, 2021 from 9 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will be after 5 pm on the same day.

Daimary has been thrice elected to the House since 2008 and had quit soon after his re-election in 2020 as strains emerged in the BJP-BPF ties, and he preferred to join the saffron party.

His win is near certain as the BJP enjoys a majority in the state assembly.