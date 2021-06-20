Biswanath admin ensuring zero JE and malaria cases

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, June 19: With the onset of the rainy season, Biswanath district administration has geared up to combat vector-borne diseases, particularly Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Malaria. Chairing a district task force meeting on vector borne diseases at his conference hall on Saturday, deputy commissioner Pranab Kumar Sarmah issued instructions to the health and other concerned departments to intensify surveillance and awareness campaigns across the district to stop occurrence and spread of JE and Malaria.

Sarmah said that only strict surveillance would help detect any case of JE at the early stage and follow up treatment could be provided promptly to the patient, thus reducing chances of mortality.In the previous year, Biswanath had recorded eight cases of JE and one death.

“Yes, we are in the midst of Covid pandemic and we are all focused on battling it, but we should not lose sight of other diseases that occur in the rainy season. Since the mortality rate of JE is around 30 per cent, we can’t open another war front. To make sure there are no cases of JE and Malaria this year around, we will have to intensify our surveillance across the district,” said Sarmah.

Sarmah has asked the health and concerned departments to engage grass root level workers in distributing leaflets and banners containing awareness messages from door to door, besides making mobile public announcements to generate awareness regarding preventive measures to be adopted. Since, pigs are reservoirs of JE virus, Sarmah asked the veterinary department to create awareness among pig farmers to abide by all necessary guidelines and protocols. He also stressed on the immediate need to start regular malathion fogging, particularly in areas where cases were detected last year and those prone to JE and Malaria.