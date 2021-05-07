Biswanath admin fixes essential commodities rates to check hoarding

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 6: The Biswanath administration has fixed the prices of essential commodities in the district for a period of one month.

The decision has been taken to ensure that unscrupulous traders and businessmen do not take advantage of the present Covid pandemic situation and indulge in hoarding and price hike.

Prices of at least 14 items, which include rice, dal, wheat, edible oil, potato, onion, etc. have been fixed for both wholesale and retail sellers, and the same would be in force for a period of one month.

Biswanath deputy commissioner Pranab Kumar Sarmah has also directed the food and civil supplies department to undertake regular inspection drives to check hoarding and black marketing of other commodities. All wholesale and retail sellers have been directed to sell the listed essential commodities as per the prices fixed by the administration and legal action would be initiated against those not abiding by the order. The deputy commissioner has warned the traders and businessmen that godowns would be sealed if they were found flouting the orders of the administration.

“This is a time of crisis for all of us. In view of the various restrictive measures implemented, common people are facing financial hardships. So, keeping the interest of the consumers we have decided to fix the prices of essential commodities in the district. We will act tough against those found flouting our orders,” said Sarmah.

Further, in view of the deteriorating Covid scenario in the district, enforcement drives are continuing in full swing to ensure people follow all Covid related rules and protocols. At least 11 flying squads have been constituted in the district to enforce Covid-related rules and guidelines.

The district administration is also currently undertaking various awareness campaigns across the district to make people aware and conscious regarding Covid and the protocols and rules to be followed. On Thursday, a special awareness drive was carried out under the leadership of Biswanath assistant commissioner Sanghamitra Bhagawati at Biswanath Chariali weekly market.

Free masks, prepared by members of various Self Help Groups (SHGs), were distributed during the drive. People were also appealed to wear masks whenever they step out of their homes and strictly follow social distancing. The drive was jointly carried out by Biswanath municipal board, Biswanath police and village defense parties (VDPs).

The administration has also made adequate arrangements for a vehicle-mounted public-address system throughout the district with the objective to make people aware regarding all the rules and protocols to be followed by them. The administration is also focussing on aggressive testing; so that infected patients could be immediately identified and isolated.