Biswanath admin to file FIRs against Covid protocol offenders

HT Correspondent

BiswanathChariali, May5: With a section of people still flouting Covid rules and protocols, the Biswanath district administration has decided to register FIRs against such violators.

Deputy commissioner Pranab Kumar Sarmah has instructed magistrates of the district to make frequent field visits and register FIRs against those who are found not wearing masks or flouting other Covid rules and guidelines.

“Time has come for us to act tough on violators. Those who do not wear masks in public places are not only a threat to their health, but also to other people. I have already instructed the magistrates to register FIRs against such people and pursue the matter legally. We can’t let a few rogue people put the public health of the district in danger,” said Sarmah.

With Covid positive cases increasing steadily in the district, the district administration has gone on an overdrive to ensure all Covid related rules and protocols are strictly adhered to by people. At least 11 flying squads have been constituted in the district to enforce Covid-related rules and guidelines. In the past one week, around Rs. 60,000 has been collected as fines from violators, particularly from those found not wearing masks.

The administration has made adequate arrangements for a vehicle-mounted public-address system throughout the district with the objective to make people aware regarding all the rules and protocols to be followed by them. The administration is also focusing on aggressive testing; so that infected patients could be immediately identified and isolated. All passengers arriving in the district by buses or trains are being tested at entry points and railway stations. In addition, regular sanitisation of public places, like markets, bus stands, railway stations, offices, business establishments, etc. are being carried out by Biswanath municipal board and block offices.

With total positive cases crossing the 300-mark on Tuesday, the Biswanath administration has ordered closure of all educational institutions, till university level, with effect from Thursday.