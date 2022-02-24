Biswanath College Signs Mou With LGBRIMH

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 23: Biswanath College on Wednesday signed an MoU with Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH); a national level institute of mental health at Tezpur. Dr Chinta Mani Sharma; principal of the college attended the event as a signatory on behalf of the educational institution while Dr Jyoti Hazarika; medical superintendent of LGBRIMH signed the MoU on behalf of LGBRIMH. Talking to this correspondent, Dr Chinta Mani Sharma; principal of the college said, “The MoU has been signed to get the extended community services and mental health support towards students. The expertise from the national level Institute will provide all sorts of emotional counseling and other services available in the institute for the benefit of college students in the days to come.” Dr Hemanta Dutta, OSD to the director of LGBRIMH and Ajit Dutta, associate professor and Dr Nabanita Sarma, assistant professor of the college were present as witnesses.