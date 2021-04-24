Biswanath dist admin priortises testing and sanitisation

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, April 23: In view of rising Covid cases in the state, Biswanath district administration has ramped up testing markedly.

In addition, regular sanitisation of public places, like markets, bus stands, railway stations, offices, business establishments etc. are being carried out by Biswanath municipal board and block offices.

A total of 3,150 tests were done on Thursday in the district, which vastly exceeded the set target of 2,000 tests per day. Out of these tests, only 14 were found to be positive.

Biswanath DC Pranab Kumar Sarmah said, “We have to stop the spread of the virus at any cost. And the only way out is aggressive testing and isolating the positive patients. While we are putting all efforts on ramping up testing, concurrently we are also focusing on vaccination part”

Though the situation in Biswanath is relatively better than other districts, still various restrictive measures have already been promulgated with the objective to stem the spread of the virus at the outset.

“We have to contain the spread now or else the situation will spiral out of control,” added Sarmah.

The deputy commissioner has issued instruction to the entire block development officers (BDO) and Gaon Burhas to keep a strict eye on arrival of persons from outside state and report the same immediately to administration and health department.

Passengers arriving in the district by bus and trains are also being tested at entry points and railway station. Health department has also been instructed to keep sufficient stock of testing kits ready so that testing is not hampered.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Liza Talukdar said, “Our main purpose is to stop the spread of the virus. We are conducting Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in more than 12 locations per day. In addition to me, chief executive officer of zila parishad and the assistant commissioners are monitoring the sites regularly. We have also set up RAT teams at district borders. Vaccination is going on simultaneously”

Accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers have also been instructed to ensure that patients under home isolation strictly adhere to appropriate Covid rules. Task forces under circle officers have been formed to implement various Covid-related restrictive measures. Circle officers have also been strictly instructed by the DC to ensure that no more than 100 persons gather at public or private functions.