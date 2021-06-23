Biswanath gets vaccine storage facility amidst rise in Covid cases 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 22: Biswanath gets its own vaccine storage facility amidst rise in Covid cases in the district. With this the Covid vaccination drive in Biswanath gets a boost with the inauguration of the sole vaccine storage facility by guardian minister Pijush Hazarika.

Till Monday, Biswanath was sharing the facility with neighbouring Sonitpur district. With an exclusive storage facility now, the vaccination drive in the district is expected to get more seamless and effective.

While inaugurating the vaccine storage facility, Hazarika praised the Biswanath administration for readying it within a record time of ten days; as was asked by him on his previous visit on June 6.

He said from now onwards, a separate quota of vaccines would be allotted on a regular basis to Biswanath which will help it focus on the vaccination drive without any dependency on the neighbouring district.

The storage facility was readied at the expense of Rs. 4 lakh; and the sum came in the form of donations from a local businessman and a highway construction company. With this facility, Biswanath, as of now, can store 40,000 vaccines and work is underway to augment the capacity further in coming days.

During his visit, the minister also took stock of the ongoing mega vaccination drive in the district and also visited two Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) and oversaw the facilities therein. He asked the district administration to pay importance on generating awareness among masses with regard to vaccination so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of ‘free vaccination for all’ could be achieved in totality at the earliest in the district.

“Vaccination is the only way out to save people from Covid-19. We have to focus on generating awareness so that we complete cent per cent vaccination of the eligible population at the earliest,” said Hazarika.

The minister during his tour of Biswanath was accompanied by local MLA Promod Borthakur, Behali MLA Ranjit Dutta and Biswanath guardian secretary Rajesh Prasad.