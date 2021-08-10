Biswanath police arrest drug peddler couple  

BISWANATH CHARILAI, Aug 9: Acting on a tip-off, a team of Biswanath police in collaboration with a police team from Itakhola outpost managed to apprehend drug peddlers from Chengamari area on Sunday evening. The two apprehended drug peddlers have been identified as Mokib Ahmed and his wife Ruksar Khatun, residents of Charaijonia village under Sootea PS. According to the information received from the police source, the Biswanath police got secret information that Mokib would go to Itakhola to sell heroin. Accordingly, the Itakhola police was asked to give a ‘naka’ at Chengamari area to catch Mokib red handed. As Mokib was on the way to Itakhola via Chengamari he saw the police on the road with a naka, he breached the naka and tried to flee away from the site. But the officer in charge of Biswanath police who was at Itakhola area came to the spot along with a police team. When Mokib’s vehicle was blocked from both ends of the road, he swerved his Swift Dzire bearing registration number AS 01 EM 9481 towards the roadside paddy field. The police team managed to apprehend Mokib along with his wife Ruksar and recovered 33 vials of heroin. Talking to the media persons, Sourav Saikia, ASP Biswanath said, “all the drug peddlers of Biswanath area will be brought behind the bar. The mission against drug peddlers and illicit liquor won’t die down anytime soon.” Notably, Mokib was released on bail just four days ago. He was arrested in connection to drug peddling prior to this.