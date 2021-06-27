Biswanath prioritise Covid control in tea garden areas 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 26: With increasing cases of Covid-19 being reported from tea garden areas of Biswanath, the district administration has accorded top priority in bringing the situation under control at the earliest.

Aggressive testing, isolating the infected patients immediately and vaccinating all above the age of 18 in tea gardens are currently the prime focus areas of the administration. Biswanath DC Pranab Kumar Sarmah who is personally monitoring the situation said: “The fast spread of the virus in tea garden areas is certainly a matter of concern for us. We can’t let the situation spiral out of control. We have pulled up our socks and put in best efforts to bring the situation under control. I am hopeful that our aggressive testing and vaccination strategy will surely bear fruit soon.”

Sarmah has been regularly holding meetings with tea garden managements and labour associations and taking stock of the prevailing situation to help him micro-plan every detail. Of late, he has intensified visits to tea gardens to oversee the Covid control initiatives, like vaccination drives, medical facilities in Covid care centres (CCCs), testing in vulnerable areas, etc.

The vaccination drive across tea garden areas has been significantly ramped up in the district. Around 1,200 persons are being vaccinated on a daily basis in tea garden areas since June 21. The number of tests too has been scaled up and around 600 tests on an average are being conducted daily with the objective of isolating the infected ones at the earliest. Out of the total population of around 1 lakh residing in tea garden areas of Biswanath district, around 31 per cent have been inoculated against Covid-19 till now.

The district has set up around 50 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across the district since June 21 to fulfil its target of administering 7,000 doses daily; and out of those, 30 CVCs are situated in tea garden areas.

The deputy commissioner has asked the tea garden managements and labour associations to intensify awareness campaigns in tea gardens so that tea garden workers not only abide by all Covid rules and protocols, but also come forward to get themselves vaccinated.