Biswanath to combat pandemic in rural areas, task-forces in force

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 13: The Biswanath district administration has decided to further intensify its fight against the deadly virus in countryside and interior areas.

Chairing a high-level meeting here on Thursday, Ashok Singhal, minister-in-charge of Covid management for Biswanath district, on Thursday instructed the administration to form task forces at Panchayat levels involving civil society; self-help groups (SHGs), naamghars, etc. to generate awareness and to initiate preventive measures at micro level.

“Prevention and awareness are the only ways to prevent Covid-19 and importance has to be laid on these two,” said Mr. Singhal.

Singhal further said that it was the joint responsibility of the district administration and the society to make people aware of the deadly virus.

He also underlined the important role of the gaonburhas and panchayat members in this fight against Covid 19, particularly in the rural areas. He instructed the concerned departments to hold regular meetings with panchayati and rural development departments so that preventive measures could be further intensified.

Biswanath DC Pranab Kumar Sarmah, apprised the minister on the measures being taken by the district administration in preventing and fighting Covid-19.

“Our prime aim is to intensify testing so that we can isolate the infected patients immediately. We also urge the people not to take the virus lightly and voluntarily abide by all Covid related protocols and rules,” said Sarmah.

The meeting was also attended by superintendent of police (SP), chief operating officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, sub-divisional office (Civil), Gohpur, all the additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) and other administrative officers of the district and top officials from health department.