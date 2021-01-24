Biswanath unit AASU stages protest against CAA

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 24: As per the call of the central team of All Assam Student’ Union (AASU), the Biswanath district AASU staged a protest against CAA, EIA and clause 6 and illegal migration on Sunday in front of the Swahid Bhawan; Biswanath Chariali.

The copy of CAA was burnt by the activists who also hoisted black flags and shouted slogans against the state and the central government. The protest was attended by Rupam Das, Central Executive Member of AASU; Bikram Bikash Bora, president, Biswanath unit AASU; Ajmat Seikh, vice president, Biswanath unit AASU; Bhaskar Samuwa, president, Biswanath sub-divisional AASU among others.