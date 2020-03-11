BJP-AGP-BPF may field candidate for third choice

RS poll: Biswajit Daimary files paper, Cong-AIUDF to support Ajit Bhuyan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: Bodoland People’s front (BPF) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary filed his nomination papers for re-election to the Upper House on Wednesday.

Daimary filed his nomination in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, AGP president Atul Bora and Pradesh BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Altogether nine candidates, including BJP candidate Bhubaneshwar Kalita, Subhash Dutta and Congress-AIUDF backed independent candidate Ajit Bhuyan have acquired nomination papers for contesting the polls to 3 Rajya Sabha seats in the state slated for March 26.

The BJP will field former Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita as first choice and BPF candidate Biswajit Daimary as the second choice and leaving the third seat for the opposition parties.

The Congress and AIUDF will jointly support senior journalist Bhuyan as a consensual candidate for third seat.

The support for Bhuyan was finally announced by APCC president Ripun Bora and AIUDF MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasimi on Wednesday during a press meet here.

“Congress and AIUDF have sacrificed their seat for the interest of the state. Bhuyan informed Congress and AIUDF through a written application regarding his participation in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election and sought support from us. So we decided to support him in the upcoming election,” Bora said.

“Congress and AIUDF have come together in this regard and we are happy to extend our support to Bhuyan who is a secular person and has always taken a stand for Assam. We think it is a good sign for the state,” said AIUDF MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasimi said.

However, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal indicated that the BJP-led coalition might project a candidate for the third choice.

“Our candidate Biswajit Daimary has filed the nomination paper for the Rajya Sabha seat today. We have full faith that we are going to win and that is for sure. From our side this is the first nomination paper that we have filed and in the coming days we will file for the other seat, too,” Sonowal told reporters here.

“About the third seat our party will discuss and plan properly and will let you know in time,” he said.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for Rajya Sabha election is March 13. The scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 16 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is March 18. The voting will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm on March 26.