BJP-AGP electoral marriage on the rocks? 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 13: Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the political temperature in Assam is soaring ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections and as well as upcoming Assembly election, due in 2021.

And the biggest question doing the rounds is what will be the fate of the ‘political marriage of convenience’, not ‘honeymoon’ among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF).

The ruling BJP has already decided to go all alone in the BTR polls though at the state level Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) is a partner in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led coalition government.

Indications are that BJP will now divorce AGP too to go it alone in the upcoming assembly elections slated for April next.

The state health minister and convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said, “BJP had forged alliance with BPF and AGP only for five years. But the party is yet to decide the fate of the alliance after five years.”

He exuded confidence that BJP would form the next government in BTR winning majority seats in the ensuing elections.

The BJP has already distance itself from Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which is evident from the statement of BPF MLA from Tamulpur Emmanuel Mosahary.

“Though there is no formal announcement, the alliance between BJP and BPF has turned bitter, he said.

Mosahary claimed that he had distanced himself from the BPF leadership for the past five months and is now ready to join BJP in December.

“The people are looking for a change. BJP will be voted to the power this time,” he said adding that BPF has failed to work for the welfare and development of the common people,” he added.

The state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has also indicated that a section of senior leaders of BPF will join the BJP in December.

It is believed that the BJP is going to forge an alliance with Pramod Boro led United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) to form government in the BTR.

If one goes by grapevine, the BJP is all set to break alliance with AGP. A source within BJP said there is a possibility of majority of AGP leaders to join the saffron party before the election.