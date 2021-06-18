BJP aids needy 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 17: As many as 200 children of Harizan Colony in Hojai got pen, copy, sanitiser, mask, soft drinks, biscuits on Thursday.

BJP Hojai District Yuva Morcha along with its mandals namely south, east, Jugijan, Lanka, Dhalpukhuri distributed these items. Legislator of Hojai constituency Ramkrishna Ghosh, district president BJP Yuva Morcha Binay Kalita, district president Anup Kumar Deb, VP Chaturthi Rani Biswas along with their volunteers graced the occasion. On the other hand, BJP Kisan Morcha, OBC Morcha and Lanka town Mandal jointly distributed essential food items on Thursday. Laitonjam Akham, BJP Kisan Morcha District president said, “We have distributed the food packets among 200 needy people of the area.”