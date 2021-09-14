BJP appoints 12 new district presidents

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: The Assam Pradesh BJP has appointed new presidents for 12 districts in the state.

The 12 districts and their new ruling party presidents are Barpeta district, president- Anil Chandra Das; Baksa district, president- Sarat Sarma; Biswanath district, president- Pankaj Bora; Cachar district, president- Bimalendu Rai; Chirang district, president- Rintu Kumar Das; Kokajhar district, president- Rajkumar Brahma; Sivasagar district, president- Mayur Borgohain; Sonitpur district, president- Batas Orang; Dashin Salmara-Mancachar district, president- Adhir Chandra Das; Tamulpur district, president- Victor Das; Tinsukia district, president- Kushkanta Bora and Udalguri district, president- Sunil Basumatary.

