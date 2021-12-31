BJP Attacks Abdul Khalequee on Gorukhuti Issue

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 30: BJP has claimed that an intentional conspiracy has been hatched by a section of intellectuals, political parties, organisations and a few people against chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Gorukhuti project.

“The Gorukhuti project is attached to the emotions and sentiments of Assamese people and many sons of the soil who had laid down their lives in the same place during the historical Assam agitation,” the party spokesman Subhas Dutta said in a statement.

Dutta further stated that Sarma was carrying out the social responsibility of developing Assam in a very responsible and confident manner.

The statement of MP Abdul Khalequee has proved him to be the well-wisher and spokesperson of the illegal encroachers, Dutta further alleged.

Congress and Khalequee are not in favour of the local Assamese sentiments and the Assamese people, which was clearly proven by their support to the killers of Dayanath Sharma and others who lost their lives in Gorukhuti in 1983.

Dutta reiterated that the Government of Assam will save the state and its land from the illegal encroachers and accused the Congress of having lost its moral standing.

“The people of Assam have voted BJP and its allies to power, so that the land of Assam is free from illegal encroachments,” said Dutta, while adding that the Gorukhuti project is a matter of pride and is an ideal project of the Assamese people, for the Assamese People and any conspiracy and false propaganda against it would not be tolerated.