BJP big shots file nominations

BJP-led govt has shown utmost respect to people’s wishes and aspirations: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 17: 40 candidates, including Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and state transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary filed their nominations for the third phase of assembly elections slated on April 6.

The last date for filing for nomination is March 19.

Four candidates are in the fray from 16- Haflong constituency for the second phase of upcoming assembly election slated on April 1.

Two independent candidates including former Congress MLA Dr Durlav Chamua withdrew their nomination papers on Wednesday.

Dr Chamua has filed nomination for Nagaon Sadar constituency. Another independent candidate Imran Hussain also withdrew for the Barhampur constituency.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass accompanied by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro filed his papers before the returning officer in Bajali DC office.

Before filing nomination, they organised a rally, where finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted various schemes and programmes undertaken by the BJP-led government during the past five years.

In his address, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the people of the constituency as the lucky ones to have the state president as a candidate of the constituency in the ensuing election. He also appealed to provide him a great victory in the election for an all-round development of the constituency as well as the state and to ensure the security of the rights of the indigenous people.

Sonowal asserted that the BJP government in the state has completely transformed the narrative of underdevelopment left behind by the Congress government in the last 5 years and it has empowered people from all sections of the society to live a life of dignity. BJP has fulfilled the promises of ending the misrule, corruption, favouritism etc. of the earlier Congress Governments, he added.

Saying that Patacharkuchi area is intellectually developed, Sonowal highlighted how earlier governments never fulfilled the promises given during the election campaigning whereas the BJP government has been endeavouring towards fulfilling its commitment of a terrorism free, corruption free, illegal migrants free and pollution free Assam. He also said that the BJP government has prepared the groundwork for making Assam a participant in the race to become a top state in the country and recalled how no work could be done without bribe during the Congress Government time when the public had to pay bribes even to get benefit of government schemes.

In addition to Dass, four other candidates filed their nominations- one for Patacharkuchi constituency and three candidates filed their papers for Bhawanipur constituency.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Dr Ranjit Deka, AIUDF candidate Phanidhar Talukdar and independent candidate Mahamad Rahman Ali filed their nominations for the Bhawanipur constituency.

Chandra Mohan files nomination

State transport minister and BJP candidate for Dharmapur constituency, Chandra Mohan Patowary filed his nomination before the returning officer at Nalbari on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP candidate for Nalbari – Jayanta Mallah Baruah and a huge crowd of more than 10,000 people.

Two file nominations in Chirang

Two candidates have filed their nominations before the returning officer at Kajalgaon for 31-Sidli constituency for the third phase of the upcoming polls slated on April 6.

VPI candidate Manamati Goyary and Independent candidate Jisoya Champramary have filed their nominations on Wednesday.

On Thursday, BPF candidate and sitting MLA Chandan Brahma and UPPL candidate Jayanta Basumatary are likely to file their nominations before the returning officer here.