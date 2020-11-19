BJP blows poll bugle in Dima Hasao; appoints ‘prabhari’, ‘co-ordinator’

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 18: The ruling BJP has blown poll bugle in Dima Hasao district for the upcoming assembly poll slated for April next year with appointment of ‘prabhari’, ‘co-ordinator’ and ‘bistarak’ for Haflong legislative assembly constituency in a meeting held in District Library Auditorium here on Wednesday.

Dima Hasao district has lone assembly constituency- Haflong, which was captured by BJP candidate BB Hagjer in the last election in 2016.

In the meeting, Tilotama Hasnu, who is State BJP ST Morcha secretary, has been appointed as ‘prabhari’ for Haflong LAC for the upcoming poll.

Similarly, Chandra Singh Teron has been appointed as ‘bistatark’ and Ishory Prasad Joishi has been appointed as ‘co-ordinator’ for Haflong LAC.

Attending the meeting, State BJP vice president and EM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Ratan Teron, who is also in-charge of Dima Hasao District BJP, urged the party to work hard to win the upcoming poll with a huge margin of vote.

Teron also urged the party workers to develop people to people contact and to reach out the grass root level with various welfare and development schemes undertaken by BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, chairperson Ranu Langthasa and Dima Hasao BJP president Donphainon Thaosen were also present in the meeting.