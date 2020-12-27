BJP blows poll bugle with sops in Assam

Amit Shah lays base of several multi-crore projects ** Rs 188 crore Batadrava Satra development project initiated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: BJP has sounded poll bugle for 2021 in Assam while Union Home minister Amit Shah laying foundation of a slew of projects here on Saturday.

Shah laid foundation stone of several multi-crore projects including a second medical college in Guwahati, nine law colleges at a programme held at Kumar Bhaskar Barman Kshetra at Amingaon in Kamrup district on Saturday.

He even announced BTR election was semi-final for NDA. In 2021, BJP will retain power in Assam, the Home Minister said.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the North East also centrally inaugurated two other projects at the programme in presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister for food processing Rameswar Teli, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others.

The super speciality medical college, being set up for a total cost of Rs 755 crore, would include medical education wing at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Chest Hospital Complex at Kalapahar and super speciality wings at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in the city.

Shah also ceremonially distributed financial assistance to namghars under Asom Darshan scheme. Notably, 6972 out of total 8000 namghars will be developed in the first phase and an amount of Rs 2.50 lakh will be allocated to each namghar under the scheme through which the namghars will be developed as community centres for the uplift of the society. The total amount earmarked for the project is Rs 200 crore.

Shah also launched Rs 188 crore development project for Batadrava Satra (vaishnavite monastery), the birth place of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardva, the 15th century religious and social reformer who established the popular neo-vaishnavite cult in the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Amingaon here Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress party which ruled Assam for most of the yeas since Independence, for doing nothing to develop the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva but for whose contribution Assamese language and culture would not have been as advanced as it is today.

“Congress didn’t do anything for the birthplace of Sankardeva whose contributions was instrumental in earning recognition to Assam’s history, literature (including unique one-act plays), arts and poetry. But BJP is committed to bolster language, culture, arts of the state,” Shah said.

Moreover, the Union Home Minister ceremonially launched the construction work of 9 law colleges in the state at Diphu, Silchar, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Nalbari, Rangia and Raha for a total cost of Rs 33 crore.

Saying that the previous Congress governments both at the Centre and state did not take steps for development of NE and Assam, the Union Home Minister informed that Prime Minister Modi released Rs.8000 crore oil royalty that was due to Assam for a long time and also took steps for posthumously conferring Bharat Ratna to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.