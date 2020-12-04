BJP chief asks supporters to vote against BPF in BTC election

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 3: Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass asked his party men to vote against BPF in the scheduled BTC council elections where saffron party has not fielded candidates across the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Council.

On Thursday, BJP chief Dass while addressing an election campaign at Daloabari tea estate ground under Banargaon constituency in Kokrajhar district, said that his party has fielded candidates in 26 constituencies and supported an independent candidate at Srirampur constituency in the council elections.

Dass added that the BJP party has ended its alliance with BPF due to its alleged indulgence in massive corruption and anomalies in Bodoland Territorial Council during its 17-year rule. He further alleged that BPF miserably failed to work for the welfare and development of the common people during its reign over the BTAD administration.