BJP committed to work for devp of BTC: MLA Angoorlata Deka

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 5: The massive election campaigning for the first phase of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for 21 constituencies in Udalguri and Baksa district ended on Saturday. Notably, in the first phase, the council elections will be held for 21 constituencies including Baksa (11) and Udalguri (10) on December 7. While in the second phase on December 10, the election will be held in 19 constituencies including Kokrajhar (12) and Chirang (7) respectively.

On the last day of the campaigning, UPPL president Pramod Boro addressed an election campaign at Koklabari. He said that this time UPPL is getting massive support from all sections of the society and will surely form people’s democratic government in the BTC administration. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP and president of Gana Suraksha Party Naba Kumar Sarania also addressed a campaign at Salbari in Baksa district on Saturday. He said that people’s mandate would be in support of GSP in the council elections this time.

Batadrava MLA and senior BJP leader Angoorlata Deka also addressed an election campaign at Kashipara under Fakiragram constituency in Kokrajhar district for party candidate Arup Kumar Dey. Deka, who is also a noted actress, sang songs and even danced during the campaign to woo the common masses. MLA Deka said that BJP will be winning majority seats in BTC council elections. She said that BPF has failed to work for the citizens in their 17-year rule and maintained that BJP is committed to work for all round development of the region if voted to power.

On the other hand, BPF candidate for Banargaon constituency Rajib Brahma addressed an election campaign at Patgaon area in support for his candidature in Kokrajhar district. Brahma said that BPF will be getting the last laugh from Banargaon constituency.