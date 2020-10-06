BJP disintegrated economy of the nation: Ripun Bora

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 6: More than 500 persons joined Congress at Rajib Bhawan in Dhekiajuli, 35 kms away from Tezpur in Sonitpur district on Monday.

Addressing a mammoth gathering on Tuesday, Congress president Ripun Borah said that only congress can assure security to the people and resources of the state, hence people should come forward to strengthen the congress.

“It is time to uproot BJP from power in the next assembly elections. BJP will further destroy our state if they return to power,” he said. A meeting was also organized to welcome new members who joined the Congress where Borah also felicitated them.

Notably, Benudhar Nath along with 500 supporters with even Mridul Mahanta ex-president Dhekiajuli Mandal BJP joined Congress and lambasted SarbanandaSonowal led BJP government in Assam.

On the other hand, Ripun Borah further said that BJP has tried to only divide the society in the name of religion. He added that people must overthrow the present incumbent government and save Assam from their sinister plan.

The function was also graced by General Secretary (GS) APCC and Rapahihat MLA Nurul Hooda, Sr. Spokesperson APCC Apurba Kr Bhattacharya, GS APCC Sonitpur district Congress Abdul Jalil, GS Dhekiajuli block congress HarenBaishya, President Sonitpur district congress Madhurya Goswami, Executive President sonitpur district congress Rajat Dutta, Ex MLAs Hemananda Tanti and Tanka Bahadur Ray, Ex Assembly speaker UtpalNandy, NSUI Block President Shakeel Ahmed among others.