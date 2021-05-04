BJP fails to wrest Mariani, Titabar from Congress

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 3: Jorhat district which comprises five assembly segments has witnessed no upsets.

The BJP however, in its victory run in the state failed to wrest Mariani and Titabar, both of which were retained by the Congress for the fourth and fifth consecutive times, respectively.

Interestingly both the constituencies fall within upper Assam’s tea belt, which was said to be sewn up by the BJP with its sops of creating educational institutes, scholarships, reservations, and cash in the bank accounts of workers. Titabar and Mariani, both with sizable tea worker populations, went against the tide to vote for the Congress. Both the towns also voted the Congress to power for the fourth and fifth consecutive times, respectively laying to rest the fact that anti-incumbency could not be a factor, if leaders worked to the satisfaction of the electorate.

In Mariani both the candidates belonged to the tea tribe community.

Rupjyoti Kurmi, Congress’s veteran politician, who defeated BJP Ramani Tanti had challenged BJP heavyweight Himanta Biswa Sarma to conduct a rally in Mariani and show how many tea workers he could summon up, during the campaigning period.

Also right after Union BJP minister and one of the star powers for the party Smriti Irani had addressed a rally at Mariani, Kurmi had said that all the Bollywood stars from Sunny Leone to Mithun Chakravarty could descend here, but no tea worker would vote for him, as it was he, who had stood by them through thick or thin. And he proved himself right.

In Titabar, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, a greenhorn in politics but an astute self-made businessman with nine tea gardens in his kitty apart from other enterprises played his cards right to take over from where three-time chief minister Tarun Gogoi had left off.

The seat was left vacant after Tarun Gogoi, elected in 2016 for the fourth term, passed away on November 23, 2020.

Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, a shadow of Tarun Gogoi for all the three terms from 2001 to 2011 when Tarun Gogoi was the chief minister and in the opposition from 2016, had vowed to finish all the work that Gogoi had left incomplete.

This play on sentiment and his skill as a successful entrepreneur seems to have worked in his favour. The dark horse proved to be the winning horse for the Congress.

The prestigious Jorhat seat was retained by the incumbent BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami for the second term, winning against Congress’s Rana Goswami and Dergaon and Teok remained in the hands of AGP’s Bhabendranath Bharali and Renupoma Rajkhowa, respectively, also for the second time. The AGP is BJP’s ally. Both Rajkhowa and Bharali won against Congress’s Pallabi Gogoi and Bani Hazarika.

However, there was a decrease in margin of votes for all three of the winning candidates.