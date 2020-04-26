BJP for dissolution of BTC, seeks Guv rule

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: The state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Saturday demanded Governor’s rule in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) as the term of the council will expire on April 27.

The election to the 40 seats of BTC was scheduled on April 4 but was postponed by the State Election Commission (SEC) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“I urge the Governor Jagdish Mukhi to bring the BTC administration under his control instead of extending the term of the council,” Dass told reporters here.

“The term of the council can be extended if the election was announced. But the election schedule was announced, half of the electoral procedure was completed. Therefore there is no reason for extension of the council,” Dass said.

“In some special condition and circumstances, the term of an Autonomous Council can be extended under Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India. But this clause cannot be applicable in case of election. The governor should take over the council till election of new members of the council,” he said.

Notably, a four-member delegation comprised of Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, general secretary Phanindra nath Sarma (organisation), MP Dilip Kumar Saikia and Pulak Gohain called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan on April 16 and urged him to take over the administration of BTC till electoral process is completed. In response to them, the governor said he would take step in this direction.