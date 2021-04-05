BJP govt successful in propagating harmony among people: Sonowal

CM attends public rallies at Abhayapuri, Hauli, Senga and Jalukbari

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 4: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said BJP led state government has achieved considerable success in unifying people from Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, hills and plains of the state.

Sonowal pointed this while addressing an election rally at Hauli in Barpeta held in support of BJP ally AGP’s candidate Gunindra Nath Das.

During Congress government’s time, divisive politics was encouraged to keep the state unstable while BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has followed the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Viswas to bring the people together and make the state strong in the last five years, he said.

Sonowal highlighted the efforts of the BJP government to root out corruption from the government machinery and said due to the strict actions taken against corrupt officials, a lot of poor youths have been able to secure government jobs transparently on the basis of their merit. People from all section of the society have been able to live a life of dignity as BJP showed respect to the culture and traditions of all indigenous communities.

The landless indigenous families have been provided land pattas by the BJP government which has ensured the rights of local people over Assam, he said.

Saying that people of the state have showed tremendous faith on BJP and its allies despite misinformation campaign run by Congress and AIUDF, Sonowal stressed on the need for a BJP government in the state to fulfill the target of Atmanirbhar Assam.

He warned that Congress coming to power would lead the state into corruption, misrule and chaos at every level. BJP and its allies have taken some resolutions to develop every community and have committed towards creation of jobs and self employment opportunities for the youth, women along with bringing rapid educational development in the state. Sports, culture, business and commerce and all other sectors would be developed in the coming days, he said.

Sonowal emphasized on the need of an honest and dedicated government in the state for removing corruption and bringing equal development and he highlighted the BJP government’s steps for preserving the Satras which have always been the backbone of Assamese culture and identity.

He also said Barpeta is very important place as the seat of Satriya culture and spiritualism and exuded confidence that MLA representing Barpeta would be able to unite people from all sections of the society.

Earlier, the chief minister also attended rallies at Abhayapuri, Senga and Sulakuchi and urged the people to elect the BJP candidates with huge margins.