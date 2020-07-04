BJP-IPFT rift in Tripura now in open

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 4: “BJP MP Rebati Tripura’s challenge to his party’s partner IPFT that BJP does not need IPFT’s support to rule for 5 years is very immature and wrong as his party is carrying the luggage of resented MLAs who are ready to quit party anytime,” informed sources.

Notably, the BJP has kept many important faces away from its cabinet. Further, the resentment also runs high among few of the ministers in the cabinet as they feel the positions to be namesake. However, the fact remains that BJP needs IPFT to rule Tripura or else the Government may collapse anytime.

It may be noted here that, after IPFT burnt BJP’s party office in Khumulwng and launched a violent protest during the MP’s visit, Rebati Tripura had given a strict warning to the IPFT, calling them junior.

This has clearly brought the BJP-IPFT rift is now out in the open. “I want to tell you clearly that that we are the big brother and you are a junior in this government. We don’t need anyone to continue in power,” reiterated Tripura.