BJP is not anti-Christian: Rupsing Teron

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, March 20: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to capture power in the poll-bound Assam, it is the issue of “religion” over which the party is struggling hard.

The BJP’s image of being a “pro-Hindu” party is definitely not doing any good to the saffron party in the West Karbi Anglong district.

“Christian community shouldn’t be afraid of BJP because it is the most secular party in the country,” BJP candidate for 20-Boithalangso assembly constituency, Rupsing Teron on Saturday allaying fears of community of persecution from the saffron party, whose main agenda seems to be a Hindu Rashtra.

Teron was camping in a Christian-dominated village Rongkroi in West Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

To stress on the fact that the BJP has nothing against the Christian people and has worked for the betterment and safety of the community, Teron blamed opposition parties for spreading rumours that BJP is anti-Christian.

“It is the opposition party’s agenda to show BJP as an anti-Christian party, in an attempt to garner support from minority communities,” Teron who is also an executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), said.

“Was there any instance here, where Christian community was harassed during the first term of BJP in the state?” he questioned.

“Government had adopted a policy of “Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas” for overall development of all communities. Assam government also extended financial assistance to some 50-year old churches in the state under ‘Assam Darshan’ programme,” Teron further said.

“Opposition Parties only show up before elections, later they are nowhere to be seen, but we were here before and will remain accessible after elections too, even BJP will be there for the next two years,” he added.

The meeting was presided over by Rongkhang Mandal BJP president Bimol Timung.