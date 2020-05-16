BJP leader arrested for attempting to rape a woman in Hojai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 15: A BJP leader of Hojai district was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to rape a woman.

He has been identified as Kamrul Hoque Choudhury. He was the president of Hojai district committee of BJP Minority Morcha (BJMM).

A case (no 219/2020) has been registered against him at Lanka police station under section 376, 511 and 506 of IPC.

Hojai additional superintendent of police (ASP) Suman Chakraborty said that a lady under Lanka police station had lodged a complaint where she stated that the accused person had tried to rape her at his residence on May 11.

“The complaint stated that the accused person touched private parts of the woman. Following the complaint, we had registered a case and arrested the accused person today,” Chakraborty said.

The accused BJP leader was produced before a court of chief judicial magistrate of Hojai at Sankardev Nagar on Friday, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Following the incident, the state BJP had suspended the accused from the party.

In an order issued by Pradesh BJP said that Kamrul Hoque Choudhury has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for his involvement in anti-social activities.