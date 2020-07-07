BJP leader arrested in connection with his wife’s suicide

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 6: BJP leader Nayan Das was arrested on Monday on charge of abetting suicide of his wife Tara Das on July 1.

Dibrugarh police arrested Nayan Das on the basis of an FIR filed by Banipur Mahila Sanstha alleging the involvement of Nayan in the abetment to suicide of his wife. On July 1, the body of Tara Das was found hanging from his Banipur residence.

Nayan Das is holding the position of Dibrugarh district BJP general secretary and prior to that he was the Dibrugarh district president of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP’s youth wing. Dibrugarh district BJP temporary suspended him from his post.

A case no. 1066/2020 under section 306 of IPC was registered at Dibrugarh police station against the BJP leader.

“We have arrested one Nayan Das on the basis of FIR filed by Banipur Mahila Sanstha. Nayan Das is the husband of deceased Tara Das, who was found hanging in his Banipur residence on July 1. We have done postmortem of Tara Das and found she died due to hanging,” said Dibrugarh ASP(HQ) Padmanav Baruah.

Baruah added that they have done preliminary investigation and found that both Nayan Das and his wife Tara Das were not in a good relation for last some days.

It might be mentioned that Tara Das was brought up by Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan from her childhood.