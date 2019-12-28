BJP leader Indramoni Bora passes away

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Former Assam BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Indramoni Bora passed away in the wee hours of Saturday. Bora breathed his last due to prolonged illness at his residence in Guwahati at around 2 am on Saturday.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a son. Bora was the Rajya Sabha member from 2001 to 2007. BJP leaders of Assam took to social media to pour their message of condolences in memory of the great political leader.

In a tweet, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated: “Saddened to learn about the death of former @BJP4Assampresident & RS MP Indramoni Bora. His demise is great loss for @BJP4India family.”

“His role in strengthening the party under stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji & Lal Krishna Advani ji is invaluable. My heartfelt condolences,” Sonowal added.

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his sadness for Bora’s demise.

He tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the death of former state BJP president Indramani Bora. He has been instrumental in taking the BJP party of the state to great heights. His death is an irreplaceable loss for the party. May his soul rest in peace.”

Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass also condoled the death of Bora.

Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi condoled the death of BJP leader and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APSS) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora and Opposition leader on the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia also condoled the death of Bora and conveyed their deep sympathy to his family members.