BJP leader Rajen Gohain visits Lanka

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 6: Former Union Railway Minister for State Rajen Gohain visited Lanka town under Hojai District on Monday to partake in Jan Sampark Abhiyaan of BJP.

During the visit Gohain went to many residences of the town accompanied by volunteers of Lanka BJP Town Mandal Committee. He apprised people about the developmental works done by PM Narendra Modi led BJP Government and distributed meal among the underprivileged families at Lanka Railway Station.

While interacting with the reporters on the sidelines of the visit, Gohain said, “I am not too old that I cannot contest elections further.” He added that if the party provides him with a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections, he would contest from Nagaon Sadar or Brahmapur.

Gohain, while condoling the death of senior BJP leader Ramavatar Bhagat, saluted Hojai’s legislator Shiladitya Dev for taking part in the cremation of the leader who passed away in Guwahati on Saturday.

Meanwhile, while commenting on the recent gathering of thousands of people at Juria in Nagaon on July 2, Gohain said that it was unfortunate that the people have been flouting the government norms.

He reiterated, “People need to understand that the government is doing everything for their betterment, to contain the spread of COVID-19. We all must co-operate and be responsible citizen in this fight against the pandemic.”