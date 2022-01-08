BJP Meet at Taralangso

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 7: The BJP, state executive meeting will be held here at Taralangso, Karbi People’s Hall, the seat of Karbi Cultural Society.

The ruling party’s executive meeting will be a two-day affair from January 17 to 18 in which more than 630 delegates will attend and among them will be the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, party big wigs, office bearers and district party presidents.

The expansive venue of Taralangso is being prepared on a war footing by the BJP, Karbi Anglong District Committee and BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee.