BJP MLA, priest among fresh positive cases, tally 8547

COVID-19 test results to be declared within one hour in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 1: Following the recommendations of Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the state health and family welfare department is introducing a new testing model in Guwahati, which will deliver results within one hour, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Wednesday.

“We are introducing a new testing model named Q Covid-19 AG. This is a positive development for us. I hope it will help us in fighting Covid-19 pandemic,” Sarma said addressing a press conference at here on Wednesday.

Sarma stated that Union home minister Amit Shah is apprehensive about the situation in Guwahati. After a recent meeting with Shah, ICMR suggested the new model of testing for Guwahati.

Training of the medical staff for the new testing model will take place on Thursday. Following that the testing model will be implemented from July 3.

The results of COVID-19 tests in the state will be now available on a dedicated website, the minister also said and added that the website will become active from Thursday.

Sarma said after giving swabs, the people would be able to get their results on http://covidassam.in/. They have to enter their Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID.

The minister urged everyone not to roam around till they receive their test reports. He also expressed gratitude to the citizens of Guwahati for observing lockdown which has been re-imposed to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1,400 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Guwahati from June 24 to July 1, the minister said.

A priest in a temple at Lachit Nagar has tested COVID-19 positive. He has been identified as Ramesh Kayastha. He was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on June 28 following abdominal pain and urinary infection. However, he was discharged as his health condition had improved. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The priest is now being treated at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH). The swabs of all his five family members who stay in the same campus, were sent for test.

“From June 24 to 30, 1212 cases were reported in Guwahati alone. If we add the 157 cases reported today, the number will be around 1400,” Sarma said.

The state has reported 140 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday. Of them, 122 cases have been reported from Guwahati.

Of 572 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on late Tuesday night, 380 cases were reported from Guwahati. So far, this is the biggest-single-day spike in the state.

With this, the total number of cases in Assam has reached 8547.

Meanwhile, 184 more patients have been discharged from various civil, district & model hospitals after they tested negative for coronavirus in Assam on Wednesday.

Now the state has 2,701 active cases after discharge of 5,831 from various hospitals after they were tested negative for coronavirus, 12 have died and three migrated out of the state.

Altogether 4,19,878 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in 12 laboratories across the state, according to the bulletin released by the state health department.

A total of 17,652 people have been placed under institutional quarantine facilities while 1,24,947 have been under home isolation across the state.

Meanwhile, the health minister inaugurated a 900-bed COVID-19 care hospital at Khanapara in Guwahati. The hospital has individual rooms with attached bathrooms for the patients.

Sarma inaugurated the hospital in the presence of minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika.

“It shall strengthen our treatment capacity amid rising number of positive cases. It shall strengthen our treatment capacity amid rising number of positive cases,” Sarma said.

Sarma also inaugurated a new COVID-19 testing laboratory at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati. This is the 13th COVID-19 testing laboratory in the state.

Sarma said that six more laboratories will be set up in the state soon.

On Tuesday, the COVID-19 hospital at Patanjali Yogapeeth at Mirza became functional. The new hospital started to receive patients from Tuesday. Similar other facilities are also coming up in other locations.

The hospital has been equipped with 250 beds to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 in the state.

Of the fresh cases, there is a BJP MLA who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. MLA of Barkhetri, Narayan Deka has tested COVID-19 positive. His swab test was collected for test in Guwahati, and got the report on Wednesday.

His son, Kapilakshya Kashyap also tested COVID-19 positive. The MLA was touring his constituency just 6 days back. He reportedly experienced some uneasiness on Tuesday and accordingly went for a swab test.

Two doctors of microbiology department of GMCH also tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One more person tested positive in Biswanath district after a bank official Bijoy Shankar Das who came to Biswanath Chariali from Guwahati and tested COVID-19 positive. Sanjib Thakur, a barber of Biswanath town who came in contact with Bijoy Shankar Das tested positive.

More than twenty two persons who came in contact with Bijoy and Sanjib tested COVID-19 positive recently. Tapan Kumar Saha, a fourth grade employee of sub registrar office located in premises of deputy commissioner of Biswanath tested positive on July 1.

Nine fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Hailakandi district on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 302, including two deaths.

Of the nine COVID-19 infected persons reported on Wednesday, five were under facility quarantine centre at JNV, one at DIET, two at Panchgram Town HS School and one at Joymongal HS School quarantine centre. 206 persons on being cured have been released from hospitals. There are presently 94 active cases.