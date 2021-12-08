BJP MLA Terash Gowala Assaulted on Rajdhani Express

HT DESK

Gowala said, “I was travelling with my family on the Rajdhani Express from Guwahati to Dibrugarh when he attacked me following a heated argument on turning off the lights”.

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Terash Gowala was allegedly assulted on the Rajdhani Express by a fellow passenger.

The incident took place when Gowala was travelling in the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express and had an argument with a fellow passenger of the same compartment on the issue of turning off the lights of their compartment.

Initially there was an argument and when exchange of words further heated up, the passenger allegedly assaulted Gowala.

Gowala then immediately informed the matter to the railway police force.

Later the assaulter identified as Ramakanta Roy, a resident of Hojai district was arrested at the Lumding railway station.

Meanwhile, Lumding MLA Shibu Mishra and several BJP party workers gathered at the Lumding station to meet Gowala upon recieving the news.