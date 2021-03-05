BJP MLA’s supporters hit streets over ticket allotment 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 4: The supporters of BJP MLA from Lahowal, Rituparna Baruah, on Thursday hit the street at Lahowal in Dibrugarh demanding ticket for the MLA.

Rituparna Baruah is seeking ticket from his seat but the party has decided to field Chabua MLA Binod Hazarika for the Lahowal seat.

The BJP members and Rituparna Baruah’s supporters said, “We want the ticket for Rituparna and if they deny the ticket to him we will resign from BJP. It is our demand that Rituparna Baruah should be given the ticket from Lahowal.”

Dibrugarh constituency, having seven legislative assembly constituencies and all the constituencies were dominated by the BJP-AGP alliance.

“We will not accept Binod Hazarika. We want Rituparna Baruah to contest from the Lahowal seat. It’s a conspiracy to cut the ticket of incumbent MLA Rituparna Baruah,” said another BJP supporter.

In the 2016 election, Rituparna Baruah defeated Congress candidate Prithibi Maji by a margin of 1,95,999 votes.