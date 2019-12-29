BJP peace rally in Sualkuchi: Himanta rebuts paid crowd slur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: Assam finance and PWD minister and convenor of North East Development Agency (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday refuted the allegations of using money to pull people to the “peace and progress” rallies organised by the BJP across the state.

The BJP has taken out “peace and progress” marches in various parts of the state in the aftermath of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law in Assam.

Addressing a peace rally at Sualkuchi, Sarma claimed that the people have joined the rally in large numbers to repose their faith on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Centre.

Sarma said that he will quit politics if anyone can prove that people have been paid to join the rally.

“Has anyone been paid to come and take part in the rally?” Sarma questioned as people answered in loud no’s.

“There have been accusations levelled on us of using paid crowd. I will quit politics if anyone can prove that you have been paid to come and join the rally,” he said.

The minister also took potshots at some artistes for allegedly using foul language during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Sarma strongly criticised the opposition Congress for the present situation of the state. “Without properly studying the CAA, most of the agitators are opposing it,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said he will not do anything that will harm the interests of the people of the state. Sonowal said the people have been misled against him and the government regarding the new citizenship law.

“I am baffled to find a sudden outbreak of public outrage, that too without verifying the ground reality. Their anger is based on fictitious facts and data, particularly regarding the CAA and its provisions,” Sonowal said.

“We will never do anything against the sentiments of people. We have been giving this assurance always and we are committed to it,” he added.

Claiming that people are targeting BJP workers, leaders and government officials unnecessarily, Sonowal said, “We do not understand why there is so much outrage among the people against our government, BJP workers, gaon panchayat members, MPs, ministers and MLAs despite having no fault of their own. People have been misled.”

He claimed that the members of the saffron party have the moral courage to face the common man, if they have committed any mistake.

Sonowal pointed out that actions of the people in recent times had upset him and his colleagues since “Our government has no motive to work against the sentiments of lakh of our people who have reposed their faith in us to work for the overall progress of the state”.

After the public meeting, a silent peace march was taken out in which Sonowal, Sarma, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and AGP president Atul Bora participated.

Sualkuchi is the fourth place where a BJP-led peace rally was held, are Nalbari, Barpeta Road and Jagiroad since massive protests erupted across the state against the controversial Act.