BJP protecting rape accused IPS officer: Cong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 8: A day after transfer of Karbi Anglong superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay from the hill district to Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati, Congress said the BJP-led government has been trying to protect the SP, who has been accused of sexual assault on a teenage girl.

An FIR was registered against Gaurav Upadhyay, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 on the charge of sexually harassing a teenage daughter of another senior woman police officer during a new year party at his official bungalow here.

A case No 5/2020 was registered POCSO Act on January 3 All Women Police Station at Pan Bazar in Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Karbi Anglong District Mahila Congress Committee (KADMCC) president Kasang Terangpi said they will protest till the tainted IPS officer is put behind bars.

“It has also come to our knowledge that some BJP leaders are giving him protection. What we want to say is that instead of giving protection to such a person involved in sexual assault, his services should be terminated. This is our request,” she said. Earlier, KADMCC staged a dharna at Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park here demanding action against the IPS officer.