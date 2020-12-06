BJP scripting story of development in hill districts: KAAC EM

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Dec 5: “BJP will make Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong the most developed districts,” said Executive Member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Mangal Sing Timung.

While addressing a public meeting held at Dera Arlok, Hamren EM Timung added, “The BJP has brought in development and progress, implemented schemes, particularly building roads in the hill district. We will make the hill district of Karbi Anglong the most developed district.” Later, 11 Congress and ASDC supporter families joined the BJP. Chairman, Hamren Municipal Board, Birensing Tisso; President, Hamren Mandal Yuva Morcha, Mohon Rongphar; President, BJP Mandal Committee, Birensing Tisso were present in the public meeting among others.