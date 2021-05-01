BJP set to form govt in Assam for second time: Ranjeet Dass

BJP alone will win 70 seats, predicts BJP’s own exit polls

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 30: BJP-led alliance is likely to retain Assam for the second consecutive time with at least 83 seats in the 126-seat assembly, an aggregate of BJP’s own exit polls, has predicted.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass claimed that his party is expected to win 70 seats alone.

BJP’s allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) will win 8 and 5 seats respectively, Dass said.

“Based on the inputs from the pristha pramukhs and booth workers, we can say BJP has winnability in 70 seats, AGP in 8 and UPPL in 5,” Dass said.

He said BJP-led alliance has chances of winning total 83 seats.

Dass claimed BJP will win at least seven seats out of 15 seats in the Barak Valley – Ratabari, Algapur, Silchar, Dholai, Udarband and Lakhipur constituencies.

Dass said his party will win in Haflong, Bokajan, Howraghat, Diphu, Baithalangso, Bijni, Sorbhog, Patacharkuchi, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Guwahati East, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia, Nalbari, Barkhetry, Dharmapur, Golakganj, Paneri, Kolaigaon, Silapathar, Majbat, Dhekiajuli, Borsola, Rangapara, Sootea, Biswanath, Behali, Gohpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Barhampur, Hojai, Lumding, Sarupathar, Golaghat, Khumtai, Jorhat, Majuli, Titabor, Mariani, Nazira, Mahmora, Sonari, Sivasagar, Bihpuria, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana, Dhemaji, Jonai, Moran, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Digboi, Tinsukia, Margherita and Sadia.

He also stated UPPL will claim victories in Kokrajhar West, Tamulpur, Barama, Sapaguri and Sidli.

Dass is confident for AGP in Bongaigaon, Bhawanipur, Bokakhat, Guwahati West, Dergaon, Tezpur and Chabua seats.

“BJP is on course to form government in the state for the second time with the blessings of the people,” Dass said.

“In the previous elections, our constituency-wise calculations were accurate, and we are hopeful that we will be correct this time, too,” he said.

Asked about the predictions of exit polls, some of which showed BJP forming government again in Assam, he said, “the party neither accepts or rejects the surveys, as each of them have different parameters to come to a conclusion”.