BJP sure to return to power in Assam: Mangal Sing Timung

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Jan 24: BJP is the strongest political party in the nation and it will come back to power in the state.

This was stated by Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Mangal Sing Timung while addressing a joining programme in Harlongchebat, Hamren MAC constituency, West Karbi Anglong as the chief guest on Sunday.

He added, “The Sonowal government will return to power. What the Congress failed in doing during their 15-year rule, the BJP has done in 5 years.”

President, BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee, Rodip Ronghang also appealed to the people in the meeting to vote in favour of the BJP candidate from Baithalangso in the upcoming assembly elections. Notably, 42 families, who were erstwhile supporters of the Autonomous State Demand Committee and Congress joined the BJP during the programme.

Hamren Municipal Board Chairman Birensing Tisso, Hamren Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President Mohon Rongphar, were also present at the meeting among others.

