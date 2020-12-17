BJP to accomplish ‘mission 100 plus’ in 2021: Assam in-charge 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: After capturing power in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with two regional parties, BJP on Thursday claimed that it will achieve its 100 plus seat target in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, BJP national vice president and Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda, who was on a two-day visit to the state to take stock of the election preparedness, exuded confidence that BJP on its own will achieve the mission of 100 plus seats in 2021 assembly elections.

“In my two-day visit, I have met many people in the organisation and this gives me a firm belief that BJP is on a very strong footing in Assam and I appeal to party workers to work with determination to make party’s mission 100 plus a success,” Panda said.

BJP’s position is very strong in Assam and the people of the state in large numbers support Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as BJP’s development agenda, he said.

Panda claimed the results of the recent BTC polls proved that BJP’s acceptance is increasing in different regions of the state and an alliance government of the BJP and others has been formed in BTC for the first time.

When asked about the ongoing farmers’ protests in the National Capital Region, Panda said, “It is complete falsity. It is being attempted to mislead farmers. Fundamentals are very clear. None of the existing laws are being thrown away.”

The Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), mandis and Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue on exactly the same basis on which it has been there for so many decades, he added.

“The provision for land selling is not going to change. So, nothing is going to change. Only new options are being created for farmers. Farmers were at the mercy of middlemen, who used to get most of the profits. Farmers used to get low prices,” Panda said.

With the help of the new laws, now farmers will be able to directly sell anywhere where middlemen used to sell and farmers will get more margin, he claimed.

“So, this kind of myth should be exposed. Please show the clause in these laws that allow to take away farmers’ lands. It is not right to spread such myths,” Panda said.

In his two day visit which ended on Thursday, Panda attended an office bearers’ meeting at the party headquarters, Hengerabari following which he attended three other meetings at Srimanta Sanakaradeva Kalakshetra.

Among the three meetings at Kalakshetra, while one was held with district presidents and in charges, the other was held with presidents and general secretaries of the party Morchas along with conveners and co-conveners of the party cells.

The third meeting was held with party spokespersons, panellists, media cells, social media cells and information technology cells.

He also attended Krishak Samaroh at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other senior leaders of the party.