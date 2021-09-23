BJP to add six organisational districts in State

Guwahati, Sept 22 (PTI): In a bid to further strengthen the party in Assam, the ruling BJP on Wednesday mooted increasing its organisational districts in the state to 45 from the existing 39.

On the first day of the state executive meeting held at Amingaon near Guwahati, Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita declared that the party is targeting to also increase its member strength in the state to 60 lakh from the existing 42 lakh.

“We need to further strengthen our party. We have formed the government in the state for the second consecutive term. In our office-bearers’ meeting, it was proposed that our organisational districts be increased to 45 from 39 at present.

“The Assam BJP now has 42 lakh members and we are targeting to increase the strength to 60 lakh within a stipulated time frame. Many other decisions were taken and all these will be passed during the two-day state executive meeting,” Kalita said.

Addressing the attendees, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal called on the party members to work towards strengthening the image of the BJP-led government.

Dismissing rumours of differences with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Shipping minister said, “We speak regularly over the phone and discuss important issues. We are both loyal workers of the BJP. I appeal to all of you to follow him and do what the party chief says. Spread the news of the achievements of the central and state governments.”

The former chief minister also lauded his successor for the drive against the drug menace through ‘relentless’ operations against the supply network.

Sarma, on the other hand, said that Sonowal had effectively led the state in the last five years and his government had set many records on various fronts.

Union minister Rameshwar Teli, BJP national vice president and Assam unit in-charge Baijayant Panda, and many other leaders attended the meeting.

