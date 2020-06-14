BJP to be deciding factor in BTC poll: Ranjeet Dass

Alliance with BPF to continue, asserts Pradesh BJP chief

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 13: BJP, which is contesting along in the elections to 40 seats of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), will extend its support to the party which will get majority seats in the poll, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said here Saturday.

This time two rival parties- Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL) are fighting the election to capture power in the council in the aftermath of signing of BTR Accord with the Centre and the state governments.

The BJP has fielded candidates from 26 seats. BPF is all ally of the BJP-led government in Assam having three cabinet ministers and 12 MLAs in the state assembly.

Dass, however, did not clarify whether it will back the BPF or support UPPL in the upcoming elections. “We are contesting the poll alone. We will get majority seats in the poll. If not we will support the party which will receive majority,” Dass told reporters here.

However, he said that the alliance with BPF will continue and both the parties will work for peace and development of the state.

The election was scheduled on April 4, but postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The BTC administration was brought under the control of Governor as the term of the council expired on April 27.

“The Governor’s Rule was inevitable. It was a constitutional process,” Dass said justifying the Governor’s Rule in the council. “The subject of holding election is a matter of State Election Commission. But our opinion is that the election should be conducted as soon as the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control,” he said.

“People from the BTAD want BJP to form government in the BTC. Accordingly, the BJP is working to fulfil the desire of the people,” he said. “At the same time we are also working for the upcoming 2021 assembly elections in the state. We are reaching out all sections of the people,” Dass said.

“We are going to prepare a schedule for the leaders of the party for all 126 constituencies on June 16,” he said. He informed that BJP party leaders have engaged in their respective scheduling in all 126 LACs starting from 16th June across the state.

“We are gaining ground in all the constituencies. However, our ally AGP is getting weak” Dass added.