BJP to play big brother’s role in BTAD formation: Bhabesh Kalita

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will play the role of a big brother in the next council formation in Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) by winning majority seats in the council elections. This was stated by Assam Irrigation minister and senior BJP leader Bhabesh Kalita at the party’s mass reach-out campaign in Kokrajhar from Tuesday.

Notably, Kalita has been assigned as the in-charge of Kokrajhar East LAC. He highlighted the achievements of BJP-led government in Dispur and BJP led NDA 2.0 government at the centre. Kalita also visited Athiabari and Karigaon area in Kokrajhar district and met citizens, common masses accompanied by party workers.

The BTC election was scheduled to be held on April 4 last, but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The BJP party is contesting in 26 constituencies while UPPL and GSP parties are contesting in all 40 seats, BPF in 37 and Congress-AIUDF are jointly putting candidates in 20 seats in the council elections.

Kalita opined that people from all walks of life are coming forward to extend support to the BJP party in the BTAD region and accordingly the party is in a good position in the BTC elections.

He further claimed that the BJP party will be a deciding factor in the BTAD thereby paving the way for good governance. On the question of new members joining BJP, he said that the saffron party’s doors are always open for all those who want development.

Earlier, he also inspected the irrigation schemes at various places including at Nayekgaon and Serfanguri under Kokrajhar division in Kokrajhar district.