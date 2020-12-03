BJP to support 14 independent candidates in BTC

Saffron brigade’s new strategy to grab power in BTC

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 2: In a new equation to capture power in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pradesh BJP has decided to extend support to 14 independent candidate in the upcoming elections slated on December 7 and 10.

BJP has fielded candidates in 26 constituencies against its alliance partner Hagrama Mohilary –led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the election.

“We have fielded candidates in 26 BTC constituencies. We will extend support to 14 independent candidates. We are already supporting one from Srirampur and the names of the independent candidates will be officially announced,” Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said on Wednesday addressing an election rally at Dotma in Kokrajhar district in support of party candidate Bibhuti Borgoyary.

Stating that BJP would end its ties with BPF after the elections, Dass said the saffron party would field candidates in all 12 constituencies of BTAD in the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections. “There is no way we will continue the alliance with BPF,” Dass said.

Dass further said the doors for Hagrama will remain closed till he is the president. He also reiterated that the BPF chief did not practice the religion of friendship even though they were in the alliance.

“We have only one MCLA in BTC. There are three BPF ministers in the state government. We urged Hagrama to appoint the MCLA as an executive member but he refused to do so. Moreover, they fielded candidates for the panchayat elections without consulting us. They have also betrayed us in the assembly elections. It is a shame to be associated with such a traitor,” Dass said.

He claimed that the BJP will get absolute majority in the election and will be able to form the government in the council.

“Our government will take oath on December 15 with a strong message of development and welfare of all communities living in the BTAD. We will also invite Hagrama Mohilary to the oath taking ceremony,” Dass said.

Earlier, Dass paid floral tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at his Boragari Dotma village and recalled his contributions to the Bodo society.

Dass was accompanied with noted film actor Jatin Borah and party candidate Bibhuti Borgoyary.