BJP trying to weaken regional forces: Hagrama

Ex-BTC chief readies BPF for BTC ballot battle

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 1: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president and former chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Hagrama Mohilary on Saturday asserted that he would prevent the attempt of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken the regional forces, including BPF for capturing power in elections.

The BPF is an ally of BJP-led government in Delhi and Dispur. It has 12-members in the state assembly and having three senior ministers in the state cabinet.

“We have alliance with BJP-led government in Delhi and Dispur. BJP is big brother for us. We are a small party. According to alliance dharma we offered two seats to BJP and one to AGP in the council elections,” Mohilary told reporters after offering his namaaz at Jame Masjid here on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Saturday.

“But the BJP has decided to fight the BTC elections alone and fielded candidates in 26 seats,” Mohilary said.

“Now the BJP is trying to weaken the regional forces like us. But we will not allow them to make their mission successful,” he said.

“Since the BJP has decided to fight the election alone, we will also go alone in the election,” he added.

“BJP will score zero in the council election as people are not supporting the saffron party,” Mohilary further said.

He claimed that his party is winning at least 25 out of 40 seats of the BTC in the next elections.

The elections to 40 seats of BTC was scheduled to be held on April 4, but postponed by the State Election Commission (SEC) due to pandemic situation.

In the meantime, the executive council of BTC was also dissolved on April 27 due to expiry of its term bringing the administration under Governor’s authority.

Mohilary said BPF will be able to form the next government in the BTC.

The BPF supremo said that the elections should be conducted in the BTC at the earliest.

“This is for the first time, Model Code of Conduct for elections has been in force for more than three months. This Model code of conduct should be withdrawn and elections should be conducted at a earliest,” Mohilary said.

Mohilary was accompanied by former BTC executive member Doneswar Goyary.