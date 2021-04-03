BJP unlike Congress brought stability to society, says Sonowal

CM attends public rallies at Bijni, Sarbhog, Dharmapur, Dudhnoi, Palashbari and Hajo

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 2: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal today attended a public rally at Bijni in support of BJP’s candidate Ajay Kumar Roy and called on the people to vote for development and progress.

In the last 5 years, the BJP led state government has ensured safety of language and culture of all communities in the state and the people of the state have stood in unison to take Assam towards peace and prosperity, he asserted.

Saying that during the Congress’ time communal clash broke out in Bijni area among the Bodo, minority and adivasi communities, Sonowal stated that a lot of innocent people had to lose their lives in the clashes and that is why, the people voted for BJP in 2016 to strengthen peace and harmony in the society.

“Five years ago, Assam was plagued by corruption as the Congress government had looted money meant for the poor. Today the scenario has changed under BJP led state government and corruption has minimised to a great extent through relentless efforts. Our government has sent many corrupt officials behind bars taking a tough stand against corrupt practices and given jobs to many meritorious poor youths transparently.” he asserted.

Commenting that now beneficiaries have been able to receive government scheme benefits directly in their bank accounts without middlemen, Sonowal said that during the Congress government’s time people had to bribe for getting basic government services and now, all government schemes have been implemented transparently which has brought the people’s faith back on the administrative system.

Sonowal also said that women had to face a lot of atrocities in Congress government’s time and perpetrators of crimes against women went scot free as no punitive action was taken against them. But now, BJP government has ensured the safety and security of womenfolk in Assam enabling them to live a life of dignity while strengthening the unity and camaraderie among the people of both Barak and Brahmaputra valleys in its quest for a developed Assam, he said.

In his speech, he also highlighted the success of schemes such as Arunudoy, employment generation for unemployed, Mukhyamantri Krishi Sa Sajuli Achoni etc and said that every homeless family would be provided houses under PMAY in the future. Sonowal reiterated BJP’s commitment of protecting the dignity and identity of all communities living in the state and said that both Congress and AIUDF have been working towards creating divisions in the society while BJP has been striving towards realising the target of an atmanirbhar Assam.

Later the chief minister also participated in public rallies at Sarbhog, Dharmapur, Dudhnoi, Palashbari and Hajo and called on the people to vote for BJP to keep Congress and its allies away from power.