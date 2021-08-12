BJP-UPPL-AGP will work in unison: Pramod Boro

‘BJP-BPF merger not to change political equation in BTC’

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 11: As there have been talks of a possible merger of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro on Wednesday said that the merger would not impact the UPPL party and the BJP-led alliance government.

Pramod Boro-led UPPL is running BTC in alliance with BJP and Naba Sarania led Gana Suraksha Parishad (GSP).

UPPL has 14 members, BJP 12, BPF 13 and GSP has only one member in the 40 seats of BTC Assembly.

Hagrama Mohilary led BPF was an ally of the BJP-led government in Assam during its first term.

However, the BJP had snapped ties with BPF during the last council elections in November 2020 and entered a new alliance agreement with UPPL.

In the 2021 assembly elections, BPF had joined hands with Congress-AIUDF led Mahajoth and was able win four seats from the BTR.

“There will be no impact on UPPL and the state government if BPF merges with BJP in the near future,” Boro told reporters here.

Boro, who is also the chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), ruled out breaking any alliance with the BJP.

“There is no question of breaking alliance with BJP. We all, UPPL-BJP-AGP, are united,” Boro said.

“BPF’s political strategy is not comfortable for the party. They are now unstable,” he said.

“They are perplexed about what to do or what not to do,” he further said.

“Sometimes BPF leaders say they would merge with somebody’s party or sometime they say that they will make an alliance with somebody’s party who are now in the ruling,” Boro said.

“However, UPPL-BJP-AGP will work in unison for the development of the people of the state,” he also said.

Referring to the upcoming by-elections in Tamulpur and Gossaingaon seats, the UPPL chief said they will field their candidates in both the seats.

Boro also justified that there should be one more cabinet berth for UPPL in the state cabinet, the expansion of which is expected after Independence Day.