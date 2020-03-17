BJP will be kingmaker in BTC polls: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be kingmaker in the elections to 40 seats of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said on Tuesday.

The BJP has decided to go alone in the elections slated for April 4 even as BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary claimed that his party BPF is contesting friendly with the saffron party in the elections.

“Not a single party will be able to form the government in the BTC without BJP. We will get 15-17 seats. So, BJP will be the kingmaker in BTC,” Dass said addressing a party meeting at Barpeta Road Mandal BJP office on Tuesday.

However, Dass told media persons that his party had not decided yet to whom it would support after the elections.

In the meeting, BPF MCLA from Mathanguri constituency formally joined BJP in the meeting. Several other BPF members and workers from other political parties also joined BJP.

On Saturday, while releasing the fourth list of candidate for the BTC poll, BPF supremo said it will field candidate in 37 seats out of 40 seats and two seats will be left for BJP and one for AGP keeping the “dharma” of three-party alliance government in the state.

Meanwhile Pradesh BJP general secretary has released the list of candidates for the BTC poll on Tuesday.

The candidates are: Nileswar Roy (2-Guma), Arup Kr Dey (7-Fakiragram (Non ST), Lakhinath Basumatary (17-Sobaijhar (ST), Sibnath Brahma (18-ManasSerfang), Abhiram Mahanayak (Thuribari), Gautam Das (20-Mathanguri), Constant Tirki (23-Dihira (Open), Aroti Borodoloi (25-Baganpara), Deben Boro (26-Darangajuli), Dharma Narayan Das (27-Nagrijuli), Hemanta Rabha (28-Goibari), Ronen Narzari (29-Suklai Serfang), Gajendra Boro (30-Goreswar), Bhabendra Boro (31-Khwirwabari), Phatik Kachari (32-Bhergaon), Sanjit Tanti (33-Nonwi Serfang), Diganta Barua (35-Mwdwibari), Rinjoy Boro (36-Horisinga), Birdeo Basumatary (38-Bhariabkunda), Dipak Mour (39-Pasnwi Serfang) and Kostoram Baglari (40-Rowta).